Israel missile attack hits Syrian military targets

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows Israeli soldiers and tanks in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. An Israeli missile attack hit military sites in the southern countryside of Syria‘s capital Damascus on Tuesday night, causing damage only, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. Just before midnight, the Israeli missile strike was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said SANA, citing a military source. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) — An Israeli missile attack hit military sites in the southern countryside of the capital Damascus on Tuesday night, causing damage only, state news agency SANA reported.

Just before midnight, the Israeli missile strike was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said SANA, citing a military source.

The exact targets of the strike have not been revealed yet.

The strike is the latest one among a series of attacks targeting military sites in Syria, including those of Iranian-backed militias.

On Nov. 18, Israel fired missiles on targets in southern Damascus, causing damage and casualties among Iranian-backed fighters and Syrian soldiers

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly backed by Iran

Israel sees Iran as its arch-enemy and will not allow Iran to establish a permanent base in Syria

Israel and Syria have a border along the Golan Heights, which the Jewish state seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981. Enditem

