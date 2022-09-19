Musician Noel Browne dies in England

Entornointeligente.com /

Acclaimed musician Noel Browne, one of the five musical Browne brothers, which also includes Glen, Danny and Clevie, as well as the late Dalton, passed away in Wolverhampton, England, on the weekend. His death comes close to the two-year anniversary of that of his brother, Dalton, who passed away in October 2020, days after undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery.

Reports are that Noel, who migrated to the United Kingdom nearly two decades ago, suffered what appeared to be a heart attack.

«His long-time friend, Country, was at the house and heard moaning sounds coming from downstairs. He rushed down and found Noel on the ground and immdiately called the paramedics. They were extremely quick on the scene, but, unlike before, were unable to save him,» a source told The Gleaner .

Up to press time, the Browne family was not ready to make a public statement. However, Lenworth ‘DJ Squeeze’ Samuels, who has a familial relationship with the brothers, noted that Noel’s death «is a shocker». He hailed Noel as «one of the pillars of Jamaican muisc industry» and offered his condolences to the Browne matriarch and the rest of the family.

«It’s just the other day that I was talking to Clevie and he was saying that this year is the 50th anniversary of the Browne Bunch … the group formed by the brothers … and it would be good if Noel could come, especially since Daltonis no longer with us. And little over a week later, Noel has passed,» Samuels lamented.

