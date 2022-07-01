Mushroom firm exits Ja partnership

Entornointeligente.com /

Cybin Inc, a magic mushroom company, has announced it will cease its lab trial investments in Jamaica.

It is the first exit by a well capitalised mushroom company, but follows the trend of other Canadian investors in the cannabis space since the onset of the pandemic. Other local magic mushroom companies have already established footholds in local weed houses.

Cybin said it had found more promising mushroom products elsewhere, containing other molecules that «appear to have more desirable characteristics» than traditional psilocybin.

Psilocybin is the natural chemical that makes certain mushrooms psychoactive.

«Due to the new deuterated psilocybin analog programme, the company no longer anticipates conducting any business activities in Jamaica. The company intends to complete future clinical trials in the US, Canada, UK and Europe,» stated Cybin in its recent filings of its quarterly financial results.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com