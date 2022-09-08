Murió Isabel II: Dios salve a la reina

Entornointeligente.com /

CARACAS.- La reina Isabel II ha muerto a los 96 años , anunció este jueves el Palacio de Buckingham.

El príncipe Carlos ya es el nuevo rey, y permanecerá en el castillo de Balmoral junto a su esposa Camila, hasta regresar mañana a Londres.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: Union Radio

Entornointeligente.com