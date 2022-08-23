Murder suspect showing no signs of any abnormal behaviour—cops

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three detectives probing the murder of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechier were expected to conduct their first interview with her suspected killer last evening.
The 25-year-old relative remained in custody at the Santa Flora Police Station last night, where she has been since her arrest on Saturday morning. Despite reports of mental problems, officers said her behaviour appeared normal.
Meanwhile, undertakers transferred McKenzie’s body from the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday. It will undergo COVID-19 testing and once negative, a forensic pathologist may perform an autopsy tomorrow.
Once detectives receive the report, they will interview the suspect again before compiling a report to submit to senior officers and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
McKenzie was strangled at her Palo Seco home on Friday. The suspect then called a 40-year-old male friend from La Brea to take her to the grocery.
She left around 4 pm and later asked the friend to take her to Claxton Bay to see Imam Yasin at the Pranz Gardens Masjid. They arrived around 10.20 pm, where she ate soup and ice cream before she allegedly confessed to Imam Yasin that she strangled McKenzie, who became unresponsive.
Imam Yasin took the suspect back to the shack around 12.30 am Saturday. Inside, he saw McKenzie’s frail corpse covered with a curtain. Imam Yasin contacted the police, who responded and confirmed seeing McKenzie lying on a dirty mattress, wearing her pyjamas. They observed a reddish mark on her neck and her face swollen.
McKenzie’s death came three weeks after the suspect allegedly confided in a neighbour that she was frustrated with her life and planned to kill McKenzie and herself.
Michelle Alexander, who lives next door, said she contacted the police and other officials seeking help, but no one responded. The suspect, an unemployed single mother, complained that she was fed up with being used by people and began behaving and dressing differently.
McKenzie’s grandmother, Brenda Persad, also said the suspect became depressed after her two-month-old baby died from a bronchial infection in 2016. However, Brenda said it was no excuse for murder.
