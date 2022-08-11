Murder suspect in domestic dispute case dies

SASCHA WILSON
The elderly man who was shot by the police, after he murdered his wife and chopped his son following a domestic dispute in Moruga, has died.
Eighty-year-old Caltus Mudie, a gardener, succumbed to his injuries around 4 am at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Initial reports indicated that around 10:30 am on Wednesday, Mudie and his wife Sylda, 82, were arguing at their Edward Trace, Basse Terre Village home, following which he shot her with his licensed 16-gauge shotgun. Mudie also chopped his son Derek with a cutlass on his head, but he managed to escape.
When officers of the Moruga police arrived at the house, they met Mudie standing next to a steel box in the yard in from of his house with a firearm next to him. As he reached for the gun, the officers ordered him to stop. The suspect reportedly picked up the firearm and as he raised it in the direction of the officers, they fired 11 shots at him. Mudie was hit multiple times on his legs and chest. Bullets also pierced his lungs.
The wife’s body was found face down on the floor in the entrance between a room and living room, police said.
His son, Derek, who survived the chopping attack, remains warded at San Fernando General Hospital, and is said to be in a stable condition.
Caltus Mudie, a former lay minister at the Catholic Church, was described by neighbours as a nice person.
Sylda Mudie, a mother of two and grandmother of one, had been ill for some time. She and her son had returned to the country on Saturday, after visiting relatives in the United States. Police confirmed that Sylda had not filed domestic violence reports at the Moruga Police Station.
Among the officers visiting the scene were Supt Rampath, ASP Persad, Insp Phillip, Insp Mohammed and Sgt Williams of the Southern Division, Homicide Bureau Region 3 and Moruga Police.
