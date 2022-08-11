Murder suspect in domestic dispute case dies

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

The el­der­ly man who was shot by the po­lice, af­ter he mur­dered his wife and chopped his son fol­low­ing a do­mes­tic dis­pute in Moru­ga, has died.

Eighty-year-old Cal­tus Mudie, a gar­den­er, suc­cumbed to his in­juries around 4 am at the In­ten­sive Care Unit of the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Ini­tial re­ports in­di­cat­ed that around 10:30 am on Wednes­day, Mudie and his wife Syl­da, 82, were ar­gu­ing at their Ed­ward Trace, Basse Terre Vil­lage home, fol­low­ing which he shot her with his li­censed 16-gauge shot­gun. Mudie al­so chopped his son Derek with a cut­lass on his head, but he man­aged to es­cape.

When of­fi­cers of the Moru­ga po­lice ar­rived at the house, they met Mudie stand­ing next to a steel box in the yard in from of his house with a firearm next to him. As he reached for the gun, the of­fi­cers or­dered him to stop. The sus­pect re­port­ed­ly picked up the firearm and as he raised it in the di­rec­tion of the of­fi­cers, they fired 11 shots at him. Mudie was hit mul­ti­ple times on his legs and chest. Bul­lets al­so pierced his lungs.

The wife’s body was found face down on the floor in the en­trance be­tween a room and liv­ing room, po­lice said.

His son, Derek, who sur­vived the chop­ping at­tack, re­mains ward­ed at San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, and is said to be in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Cal­tus Mudie, a for­mer lay min­is­ter at the Catholic Church, was de­scribed by neigh­bours as a nice per­son.

Syl­da Mudie, a moth­er of two and grand­moth­er of one, had been ill for some time. She and her son had re­turned to the coun­try on Sat­ur­day, af­ter vis­it­ing rel­a­tives in the Unit­ed States. Po­lice con­firmed that Syl­da had not filed do­mes­tic vi­o­lence re­ports at the Moru­ga Po­lice Sta­tion.

Among the of­fi­cers vis­it­ing the scene were Supt Ram­path, ASP Per­sad, In­sp Phillip, In­sp Mo­hammed and Sgt Williams of the South­ern Di­vi­sion, Homi­cide Bu­reau Re­gion 3 and Moru­ga Po­lice.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

