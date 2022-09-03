Murder in San Fernando

Entornointeligente.com /

Emer­gency Med­ical Tech­ni­cians re­spond­ing to a call of some­one ex­pe­ri­enc­ing a heart at­tack in­stead found the life­less bul­let-rid­dled body of a man on the road in San Fer­nan­do.

He has been iden­ti­fied as Sher­lock John­son Charles, al­so known as Roger Charles and Ban­dit. He lived at Fon­rose Street, San Fer­nan­do.

Around 5.10 am the po­lice re­ceived a call about a shoot­ing at Carib Street and on ar­rival saw a man ly­ing on the road at the en­trance of St Michael’s Swim­ming Pool.

They al­so met on the scene the EMTs who re­port­ed that around 5.05 am they re­ceived a call about some­one suf­fer­ing a heart at­tack at that lo­ca­tion but when they ar­rived they found a man ly­ing on the road bleed­ing from wounds. Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Re­porter: Sascha Wil­son

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com