Murder in San Fernando

Emergency Medical Technicians responding to a call of someone experiencing a heart attack instead found the lifeless bullet-riddled body of a man on the road in San Fernando.
He has been identified as Sherlock Johnson Charles, also known as Roger Charles and Bandit. He lived at Fonrose Street, San Fernando.
Around 5.10 am the police received a call about a shooting at Carib Street and on arrival saw a man lying on the road at the entrance of St Michael’s Swimming Pool.
They also met on the scene the EMTs who reported that around 5.05 am they received a call about someone suffering a heart attack at that location but when they arrived they found a man lying on the road bleeding from wounds. Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
Reporter: Sascha Wilson
