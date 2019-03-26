 Murder at Pinewood Drive, Carapo - EntornoInteligente
Murder at Pinewood Drive, Carapo

Entornointeligente.com / Police are currently in Carapo, where a 39-year-old man has been found dead.Carmelo Urdaneta Aqui
Más información The man has been identified as Arnold Joseph. His body was found on Pinewood Drive, and sources told Newsday the man seemed to have been stabbed to death.Carmelo UrdanetaLink de Interés While details are still coming in, it is believed that the body will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be performed, after the crime scene is inspected

