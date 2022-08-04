Municipal Police at Adam Smith Square to help curb crime in PoS

After the brazen daylight killings and woundings in Port-of-Spain last month, Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain South, Keith Scotland, says that a plan to curb crime in the capital has been formulated and set in motion.
«I spoke with the Minister of National Security as of last night,» he said on Tuesday.
Scotland said the conversation between him and Fitzgerald Hinds on Monday focused on how to arrest the situation and be proactive, as the recent scourge of crime in the capital was a cause for concern.
However, he could not give details.
«I am getting the support from the Minister of National Security to make Port-of-Spain a safe place,» Scotland said.
Speaking with Guardian Media at CinemaONE IMAX at One Woodbrook Place on Tuesday, where Scotland treated approximately 300 children from his constituency to a movie and a treat, the MP pleaded with the young men of his constituency to choose another path in their lives.
«There is no coming back in this life after death, I would tell the young men to live, life is not just killing, life is working hard and reaping the rewards,» he said.
Last Friday, one man was killed and three others injured on the corner of George and Queen Street during the afternoon rush hour.
Two weeks before, a water vendor was murdered just after midday on Broadway, Port-of-Spain and Ian «Tin Man» Stanley was shot dead on Wrightson Road, near the Breakfast Shed, in April.
To help alleviate such crimes, Scotland said intelligence led them to start construction on a Municipal Police Post at Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.
But the MP said nothing will be done without consultation with the residents.
«We are engaging the residents, there are eight residents on that stretch…I have spoken with all of them and we are working on it to see what the solution can be,» he said.
Scotland said he was elected to make suggestions and the project, which cost $15 million in phase one, is to ensure that there is a heavier presence of city police in the capital city.
There were concerns from residents about the Woodbrook Police Station being close to the police post, but Scotland said the Municipal Police Post will have a different function than the TTPS.
He also added that the green space is something they are keeping in mind.
«The view of the residents will not be discarded,» he said.
