Mumbai allows citizens to take COVID-19 tests without prescriptions

MUMBAI, July 8 (Xinhua) — Mumbai’s civic authority has allowed citizens to opt for COVID-19 diagnostic tests from Wednesday without doctor’s prescriptions, which were made mandatory earlier.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the governing authority for India’s financial capital, made the decision after the federal government issued a warning to all states and union territories to fully use their testing capacity.

“No prescription or self-declaration is required for COVID testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals,” said the circular by BMC.

These diagnostic tests were free at civic hospitals for those patients who came with prescriptions, while private diagnostic laboratories are allowed to charge 33 U.S. dollars per test and 37 U.S. dollars if conducted at home.

Private laboratories were earlier allowed to charge 60 U.S. dollars, which was then brought down to 40 U.S. dollars and further down to 33 U.S dollars, as per government guidelines.

The city, with close to 23,000 active cases and 4,999 deaths so far, has a cumulative daily capacity of 10,000 tests equally between the civic-run hospital and private hospitals.

India, ranked the third after the United States and Brazil in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, has recorded 742,417 cases and 20,642 deaths. Enditem

