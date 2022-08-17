‘Multiple casualties’ after powerful explosion hits Kabul mosque

Entornointeligente.com /

Kabul’s Emergency Hospital said on Twitter they had received 27 patients wounded in the blast, including a seven-year-old child. Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. (Reuters Archive) A huge explosion has struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers, witnesses and police have said, with many feared dead or injured.

Police said on Wednesday there were multiple casualties but did not say how many.

One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters news agency that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

Kabul's Emergency Hospital said on Twitter they had received 27 patients wounded in the blast, including a seven-year-old child.

Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances were rushed to the spot.

«A blast happened inside a mosque…the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet,» Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

The Taliban intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, the source added. Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were ongoing.

Other officials in the Taliban government did not reply to multiple requests to confirm the number of casualties.

