Multicultural festival in New Zealand’s Wellington celebrates Chinese New Year

WELLINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Multicultural Festival in celebration of the Chinese New Year Gala Performance was held in Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Saturday.

“Happy Chinese New Year.”

New Zealand Members of Parliament’s cordial greetings in Mandarin sparked laughter at the National Museum of New Zealand.

Joyful dance steps, melodious violin sound … Performers from about 20 different ethnic groups presented traditional music and dances with ethnic characteristics and cultural diversity, making the Maori auditorium of the national museum colorful and lively.

Accompanied by a traditional lion dance and a Karakia from a local Maori leader, Educational Counsellor Dong Zhixue from the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand sent his greetings to the audience.

“The year 2020 is the year of Rat in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizing good luck and harvest. I wish all of you a happy and prosperous New Year! I would also like to thank the overseas Chinese in New Zealand for playing a positive role in promoting the harmony and prosperity of New Zealand’s diverse society, and the friendly relations between China and New Zealand,” Dong said.

This multicultural event, co-hosted by the Multicultural Council of Wellington and the China Cultural Centre in Wellington, supported by the Te Papa National Museum and the Pan Pacific Culture and Arts Development Centre, features a fusion of song and dance acts from many nationalities in New Zealand. Enditem

