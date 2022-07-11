Multas «a sigún»

Entornointeligente.com /

En el amplio listado de multas por infracciones de tránsito, hay varias con las que las autoridades a menudo son permisivas.

Por ejemplo, el estacionamiento de vehículos sobre aceras o en tramos expresamente prohibidos.

También, la recogida o desmonte de pasajeros de carros públicos en las paradas de autobuses.

Y la más común de todas: el cruce de motoristas y otros vehículos en semáforos en rojo.

Podría decirse que del total de infracciones pasibles de multas, más de la mitad se toleran o se aplican «a sigún» las circunstancias o el estado de ánimo de los agentes del tránsito.

Cuando la ley se aplica acomodaticiamente, los ciudadanos no se sienten comprometidos a respetarlas.

Porque si ven que a los motoristas y choferes que las violan no los sancionan, entonces se proyecta una actitud de irresponsabilidad de la misma autoridad.

Y, en verdad, la ley puede hacerse cumplir sin caer en atropellos ni excesos. Por ejemplo, después de mucho batallar, ya la mayoría de los motoristas usa cascos protectores y los conductores, por igual, se colocan sus cinturones de seguridad.

También hemos visto que han cesado los estacionamientos a lo largo de la avenida 27 de febrero, una vez delineados los carriles de autobuses.

¡Claro que se puede imponer el imperio de la ley y el orden en el tránsito! Lo que hace falta es proponérselo.

«Randomly» Fines

In the extensive list of fines for traffic violations, there are several that the authorities are often permissive.

For example, the parking of vehicles on sidewalks or in expressly prohibited sections.

Also, the pick-up or drop-off of passengers from public cars at bus stops, or the most common of all: the crossing of motorists and other vehicles at red lights.

It could be said that, of the total possible violations of fines, more than half are tolerated or applied «according to» the circumstances or the state of mind of the traffic agents.

When the law is applied accommodatively, citizens do not feel committed to respecting the rules.

Because if they see that the motorists and drivers who violate them do not apply them, then an attitude of irresponsibility is projected from the same authority.

And, in truth, the law may have been fulfilled without falling into abuses or excesses. For example, after much struggle, most of the motorcyclists already wear protective helmets and the drivers, for the most part, put on their seat belts.

LINK ORIGINAL: Listin Diario

