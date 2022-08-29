MTV Video Music Awards 2022: mira la lista completa de ganadores

Entornointeligente.com /

(CNN) — Los premios MTV Video Music Awards se entregaron el domingo.

Esta es la lista de ganadores:

VIDEO DEL AÑO Doja Cat — «Woman» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — «Way 2 Sexy» — OVO/Republic Ed Sheeran — «Shivers» — Atlantic Records Harry Styles — «As It Was» — Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo — «brutal» — Geffen Records Taylor Swift — «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment *GANADOR Drake — OVO/Republic Ed Sheeran — Atlantic Records Harry Styles — Columbia Records Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records Lil Nas X — Columbia Records Lizzo — Atlantic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO Adele — «Easy On Me» — Columbia Records Billie Eilish — «Happier Than Ever» — Darkroom / Interscope Records *GANADOR Doja Cat — «Woman» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Elton John & Dua Lipa — «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» — EMI / Interscope Records Lizzo — «About Damn Time» — Atlantic Records The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — «STAY» — Columbia Records

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA Baby Keem — Columbia Records Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *GANADOR GAYLE — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records Måneskin — Arista Records SEVENTEEN — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

publicidad ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO September 2021: Griff — «One Night» — Warner Records October 2021: Remi Wolf — «Sexy Villain» — Island Records November 2021: Nessa Barrett — «i hope ur miserable until ur dead» — Warner Records December 2021: SEVENTEEN — «Rock With You» — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *GANADOR January 2021: Mae Muller — «Better Days» — Capitol Records UK February 2022: GAYLE — «abcdefu» — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records March 2022: Sheneesa — «R U That» — Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records April 2022: Omar Apollo — «Tamagotchi» — Warner Records May 2022: Wet Leg — «Chaise Longue» — Domino Recording Company June 2022: Muni Long — «Baby Boo» — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording July 2022: Doechii — «Persuasive» — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — «Way 2 Sexy» — OVO/Republic Elton John & Dua Lipa — «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» — EMI / Interscope Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — «Sweetest Pie» — 300 Entertainment Post Malone & The Weeknd — «One Right Now» — Mercury Records / Republic Records ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd — «LA FAMA» — Columbia Records The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — «STAY» — Columbia Records

MEJOR POP Billie Eilish — «Happier Than Ever» — Darkroom / Interscope Records Doja Cat — «Woman» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Ed Sheeran — «Shivers» — Atlantic Records Harry Styles — «As It Was» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Lizzo — «About Damn Time» — Atlantic Records Olivia Rodrigo — «traitor» — Geffen Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP Eminem & Snoop Dogg — «From The D 2 The LBC» — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records Future ft. Drake, Tems — «WAIT FOR U» — Freebandz / Epic Records Kendrick Lamar — «N95» — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Latto — «Big Energy» — Streamcut / RCA Records Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — «Do We Have A Problem?» — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *GANADOR Pusha T — «Diet Coke» — G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

MEJOR ROCK Foo Fighters — «Love Dies Young» — RCA Records Jack White — «Taking Me Back» — Third Man Records Muse — «Won’t Stand Down» — Warner Records Red Hot Chili Peppers — «Black Summer» — Warner Records *GANADOR Shinedown — «Planet Zero» — Elektra Music Group Three Days Grace — «So Called Life» — RCA Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVA Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – «Love It When You Hate Me» – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records Imagine Dragons x JID — «Enemy» — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW — «emo girl» — Bad Boy / Interscope Records Måneskin — «I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE» — Arista Records *GANADOR Panic! At The Disco — «Viva Las Vengeance» — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group Twenty One Pilots — «Saturday» — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — «G R O W» — MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MEJOR LATINO Anitta — «Envolver» — Warner Records *GANADOR Bad Bunny — «Tití Me Preguntó» — Rimas Entertainment Becky G X KAROL G — «MAMIII» — Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records Daddy Yankee — «REMIX» — Republic Records Farruko — «Pepas» — Sony Music US Latin J Balvin & Skrillex — «In Da Getto» — Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MEJOR R&B Alicia Keys — «City of Gods (Part II)» — AKW Chlöe — «Have Mercy» — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records H.E.R. — «For Anyone» — RCA Records Normani ft. Cardi B — «Wild Side» — Keep Cool/RCA Records Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — «No Love (Extended Version)» — LVRN / Interscope Records The Weeknd — «Out Of Time» — XO / Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR K-POP BTS — «Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)» — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records ITZY — «LOCO» — JYP Entertainment LISA — «LALISA» — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR SEVENTEEN — «HOT» — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records Stray Kids — «MANIAC» — JYP Entertainment TWICE — «The Feels» — JYP Entertainment

VIDEO PARA BIEN Kendrick Lamar — «The Heart Part 5» — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Latto — «P*ssy» — Streamcut / RCA Records Lizzo — «About Damn Time» — Atlantic Records *GANADOR Rina Sawayama — «This Hell» — Dirty Hit Stromae — «Fils de joie» — Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL METAVERSO BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records Charli XCX | Roblox — Atlantic Records Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave — Def Jam Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite — Republic Records Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN Taylor Swift acepta el premio al mejor video de larga duración por «All Too Well» en los MTV Video Music Awards.

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Darkroom / Interscope Records Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records Kacey Musgraves — star-crossed — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville Madonna — Madame X – Interscope Records Olivia Rodrigo — driving home 2 u — Geffen Records Taylor Swift — «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — «family ties» — Columbia Records Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran — «Bam Bam» — Epic Records Harry Styles — «As It Was» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Kendrick Lamar — «N95» — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Normani ft. Cardi B — «Wild Side» — Keep Cool / RCA Records Taylor Swift — «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — «family ties» — Columbia Records Billie Eilish — «Happier Than Ever» — Darkroom / Interscope Records Ed Sheeran — «Shivers» — Atlantic Records Harry Styles — «As It Was» — Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records Taylor Swift — «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE Adele — «Oh My God» — Columbia Records Doja Cat — «Get Into It (Yuh)» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — «Way 2 Sexy» — OVO / Republic Records Kacey Musgraves — «simple times» — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — «Sweetest Pie» — 300 Entertainment

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES Billie Eilish — «Happier Than Ever» — Darkroom / Interscope Records Coldplay X BTS — «My Universe» — Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar — «The Heart Part 5» — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — «Sweetest Pie» — 300 Entertainment The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — «STAY» — Columbia Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA BTS — «Permission to Dance» — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records Doja Cat — «Woman» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *GANADOR FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — «Tears In The Club» — Atlantic Records Harry Styles — «As It Was» — Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — «INDUSTRY BABY» — Columbia Records Normani ft. Cardi B — «Wild Side» — Keep Cool / RCA Records

MEJOR EDICIÓN Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — «family ties» — Columbia Records Doja Cat — «Get Into It (Yuh)» — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Olivia Rodrigo — «brutal» — Geffen Records ROSALÍA — «SAOKO» — Columbia Records *GANADOR Taylor Swift — «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records The Weeknd — «Take My Breath» — XO / Republic Records

GRUPO DEL AÑO BLACKPINK BTS *GANADOR City Girls Foo Fighters Imagine Dragons Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers Silk Sonic

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — «Me Porto Bonito» Beyoncé — «Break My Soul» Charlie Puth — «Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)» Doja Cat — «Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)» Future ft. Drake, Tems — «Wait For U» Harry Styles — «Late Night Talking» Jack Harlow — «First Class» *GANADOR Kane Brown — «Grand» Latto x Mariah Carey — «Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled» Lizzo — «About Damn Time» Marshmello x Khalid — «Numb» Nicki Minaj — «Super Freaky Girl» Nicky Youre, dazy — «Sunroof» Post Malone with Doja Cat — «I Like You (A Happier Song)» Rosalía — «Bizcochito» Steve Lacy — «Bad Habit»

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO Adele — «30′ Bad Bunny — «Un Verano Sin Ti» Billie Eilish — «Happier Than Ever» Drake — «Certified Lover Boy» Harry Styles — «Harry’s House» *GANADOR

