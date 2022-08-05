MTC gives $4m to build 41 houses in N. Windward

Entornointeligente.com /

The Mustique Charitable Trusts will provide full funding of EC$4,024,050 for the construction of the 41 houses in North Windward, for people affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in April 2021.

The state-owned Roads, Building and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will function as the main contractor for building the one-, two- and three-bedroom houses.

The houses will be complete inclusive of the finishes and the structure consisting of block and reinforced concrete, built according to local building codes and following hurricane and earthquake resistance guidelines

The houses will be built on lands provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at housing development sites in Sandy Bay and Orange Hill.

The houses will go to 41 families, who will benefit by being relocated to safer locations in their community.

The houses are earmarked for families whose homes are currently located in the riverbeds and river coasts in the region north of the Rabacca Dry River, that are most impacted by lahars and flooding.

This project falls under the Mustique Volcano Emergency Relief Funds (VERF), which was initiated through the donations from Mustique Homeowners, Guests and Friends of Mustique in immediate response to the eruption of La Soufriere on April 9,2021.

The funds were earmarked to assist the impacted Vincentian people from the Volcano Red and Orange Zones.

Other projects completed under the Mustique VERF includes grocery boxes and water to over 5,000 evacuees, distribution of relief supplies to over 14,000 villagers in 28 villages, heavy duty cleaning equipment to BRAGSA, NEMO, AIA and Kingstown Town Board, shower facilities in 12 school shelters and 750 farmers tool kits provided to small farmers in the Red and Orange Zones

Total costs of all Mustique VERF projects to date, including the current relocation housing project, is EC$7.4 million.

