MSJ calls for creation of ‘wealth tax’

by Gail Alexander
The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has repeated calls to Government to implement a wealth tax on large multinational energy companies and large local corporations following big profits by such companies and Republic Bank.
The MSJ said via a statement yesterday, «We first made this call in April when we said that instead of raising the fuel price, government should tax the multinational energy companies and large local corporations and use this additional revenue to maintain the fuel price. Of course, (Colm) Imbert and (PM Keith) Rowley, not caring about how people are living, didn’t take our advice.»
«Implementation of a wealth tax is one way the government can increase its revenue and thus have the resources to make a fair wage offer to all the public sector unions. This is not just about raising money it is fundamentally about equity. We cannot construct a peaceful nation unless there’s economic and social justice.»
The MSJ said the UK government recently introduced a wealth tax – a 25 per cent windfall profits tax – on oil companies.
«UK PM Boris Johnson is very pro-big business and supports capital against the working people, but even he recognises that the super profits being made by the energy giants is unacceptable at the same time when ordinary people have to pay more for fuel and are being very badly affected by high/rising food prices.»
The MSJ said bp just announced that its profits for the three months April to June, 2022 were US$9.26 billion which he described as «an obscene 300 per cent increase over the US $3.12 billion it made in the same period in 2021. In the first three months of 2022. BP’s profit was US$6.2 billion.»
«Another of the huge multinational energy companies that operate in T&T is Shell. From April to June, Shell’s profit was a humungous US$18 billion!»
The MSJ also stated that according to the company itself, «BP’s second-quarter results, up from $6.2 billion in the first quarter, were driven by strong refining margins, «continuing exceptional oil trading performance» and higher fuel prices.»
The MSJ called on the companies and the government to disclose how much of those profits were generated here in T&T and how much the country benefitted from these huge profits.
Noting other companies producing ammonia and methanol, MSJ stated prices of those products «have tripled and quadrupled in the last year on the international market and so too have company profits.»
«Also, Republic Bank just yesterday announced that its profits for the first nine months of 2022 was TT$1.15 billion – an increase of TT$109.7 or 10.6 per cent over what it made in the same period in 2021.
«Tax policy is one tool available to a government to tackle the gross inequalities of wealth and income that exist in TT. Equity cannot mean company profits go up by 10 per cent or 300 per cent a year, while workers’ wages remain the exact same for 10 years! This is why the government’s offer of 4 per cent over six years is ridiculous, unfair and unjust!»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian