MP Padarath shares concern over abuse in children’s homes nationwide

MP Padarath ex­press­es con­cern over the lack of up­dates from Min­is­ter Web­ster-Roy, with re­spect to the Ju­dith Jones re­port dis­clos­ing a re­al­i­ty of abuse in the na­tion’s chil­dren’s homes. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

MP for Princes Town and Op­po­si­tion shad­ow for Chil­dren Af­fairs is to­day tak­ing is­sue with the fact that 8 months af­ter the Ju­dith Jones re­port re­vealed ma­jor abuse in our na­tion’s chil­dren’s home, Min­is­ter in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, Ayan­na Web­ster-Roy, still has no re­al up­date on the sta­tus of the work plan.

The shad­ow Min­is­ter ex­pressed con­cern that every week the Min­is­ter comes with bro­ken promis­es. He added that there is no ur­gency com­ing from the cab­i­net in treat­ing with these mat­ters.

Padarath claimed that the Min­is­ter and the Gov­ern­ment has es­sen­tial­ly failed the chil­dren of the na­tion by keep­ing these mon­sters in the homes while they con­tin­ue to drag their feet on ap­prov­ing the work plan.

Padarath called on Min­is­ter Web­ster-Roy to act with more ur­gency, re­new­ing his calls for homes to be li­censed, fail­ing which chil­dren should be placed in al­ter­na­tive care.

He fur­ther called on the Min­is­ter to in­di­cate what are the de­liv­er­ables that they in­tend to put in­to ef­fect, both in the short term and in the long term, with time­lines, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en the amount of time that has passed in treat­ing and deal­ing with mat­ters af­fect­ing our na­tion’s chil­dren.

The MP has been cham­pi­oning this cause both in­side and out­side the Par­lia­ment for sev­er­al years and has giv­en im­me­di­ate so­lu­tions that can be im­ple­ment­ed, all of which have fall­en on deaf ears.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

