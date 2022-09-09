MP Padarath shares concern over abuse in children’s homes nationwide

MP Padarath expresses concern over the lack of updates from Minister Webster-Roy, with respect to the Judith Jones report disclosing a reality of abuse in the nation’s children’s homes. Details follow in this press release…
MP for Princes Town and Opposition shadow for Children Affairs is today taking issue with the fact that 8 months after the Judith Jones report revealed major abuse in our nation’s children’s home, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, still has no real update on the status of the work plan.
The shadow Minister expressed concern that every week the Minister comes with broken promises. He added that there is no urgency coming from the cabinet in treating with these matters.
Padarath claimed that the Minister and the Government has essentially failed the children of the nation by keeping these monsters in the homes while they continue to drag their feet on approving the work plan.
Padarath called on Minister Webster-Roy to act with more urgency, renewing his calls for homes to be licensed, failing which children should be placed in alternative care.
He further called on the Minister to indicate what are the deliverables that they intend to put into effect, both in the short term and in the long term, with timelines, especially given the amount of time that has passed in treating and dealing with matters affecting our nation’s children.
The MP has been championing this cause both inside and outside the Parliament for several years and has given immediate solutions that can be implemented, all of which have fallen on deaf ears.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian