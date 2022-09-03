Mourners say goodbye to Sanjay

Even up to his last breath, Sanjay Sampat remained strong and fought to return home to his family and friends. It was one of the few comforts that Sampat’s family took at his funeral yesterday, following his passing at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket, India, last month.
It was a shock across the country, as many people rallied behind the budding 21-year-old, who doctors diagnosed with Leukaemia in December 2021.
Dozens of relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues showed up at the family home in Mafeking Village, Mayaro, for the ceremony.
In a moving tribute, his brother Donald Sampat said despite having a short spell on earth, Sampat lived his best life.
Like others, Donald recalled that Sampat could hold any child in his arms and make them smile. With such a loving personality, it was the reason why his friends were always around him.
«I want to tell everyone here that cancer, leukaemia, is the Devil. It will make the rich get poor. Sanjay was one of the most determined and positive people I know. I am not saying this just because Sanjay is deceased here today. He was very positive. People question me, ‘so how did he go down so fast?’»
Donald told them: «Do not question me. Question God.»
While the family suffered the torment of watching cancer change his life, Donald said no one knew what Sampat held inside. He told mourners he was frustrated after spending one night at the Sangre Grande Hospital, but his brother stayed close to eight weeks.
There was hope when Sampat and his parents, Shanty and Chatram Sampat, flew to India for life-saving surgery.
Donald said the two months spent across there were not easy.
Despite undergoing a bone marrow transplant that should have saved his life, however, Sanjay developed a bacterial infection during the post-operation process. After spending a few days in an Intensive Care Unit, Sampat died on August 22.
Donald said the only thing that comforted him was knowing that Sampat fought hard and was positive to the end.
«Sanjay understood, and he knew everyone had his back and was supporting him. He knew that, and he is looking over us right now, giving me the strength to do this. He made me strong.»
Despite the tears, it was not always a sombre affair.
In celebrating Sampat’s life, his fellow car enthusiasts burned some rubber on the roadway with a thrilling display in their customised cars.
