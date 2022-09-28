Mount Pleasant getting it right academically by CHOICE

Entornointeligente.com /

There’s more to Mount Pleasant Academy than just football.

As Jamaica’s top football school, the academy has forged several alliances with local and overseas institutions that, along with a curriculum delivery system called CHOICE, have placed the St Ann-based institution on a positive trajectory academically.

Principal Vanie Clarke told The Gleaner that the four-year-old institution is excelling academically and continues to build a solid foundation for all students, some of whom he acknowledged will not be pursuing professional football later on.

Earlier this year the school achieved what Clarke labelled a «significant milestone in terms of our academic programme» when five students sat and passed the Certification di Italiano come Lingua Straniera exam, an international certification in Italian language.

The exam was offered to the students through a partnership that Mount Pleasant shares with the University of Siena in Italy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com