Mount Felix – paradise on Earth lies deserted

If you journey into Mount Felix, St Thomas, on a weekday morning, you will more than likely find one resident, Richard Thompson, strolling through the hills to the nearest active town in Sunning Hill.

Mount Felix is located 4.5 miles north of Bath Botanical Gardens. It is now a dead community at the foot of the John Crow Mountains, bounded to the west by the banks of the Rio Grande and joins with the eastern end of the Blue Mountains northeast of St Thomas.

The once buzzing rural community of Mount Felix with hundreds of farming residents now has about 27 residents, numerous empty houses, a roofless, windowless and doorless abandoned Church of God of Prophecy with fowls resting below a huge wasp nest or picking on fruits fallen from a June plum and guava trees with roots below the tiles of the church, a broken-down and roofless post office with overgrown trees, closed shops with rusty locks and duck ants feasting on the wooden structures, overgrown bushes, and an undisturbed free-flowing Lime Bush River.

Thompson travels to the nearest town in Sunning Hill each day because he said the community is lonely and all he has is his battery radio to keep him company.

«Maybe 9:30 a.m. mi start walk and slide dung di hill de, and dung de whole day, and at nights, mi tek mi time and come up. A nuh me alone, some guys up the top deh, used to come up. But when mi want to see the vehicle dem and maybe some of the excitement dem, a dung a Sunning Hill, so mi affi go dung deh,» he told The Gleaner during a visit to the community recently.

