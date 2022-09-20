Mottley calls on youth to lead new world revolution

Entornointeligente.com /

UNITED NATIONS (CMC):

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is urging the children of the world to «lead the revolution» as well as hold their leaders responsible as the annual spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) got under way here on Monday.

The «SDG Moment is taking place as the world faces a deepening cost-of-living crisis that carries huge implications for the advancement of the SDGs, especially in developing countries.

Convened by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Moment will provide world leaders with a platform to showcase the bold actions and solutions that are needed to set the world on course towards achieving the SDGs. The SDG Moment event is expected to build momentum heading towards the SDG Summit in 2023.

In her address to the event, Mottley, who is also co-chair of the SDG Advocates, said world leaders also need to ensure that the «environment in which we live, particularly in cities where people come in their millions, that those cities can provide life for them because their actions of living are sustainable».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com