Motorists trapped in flood water

As parts of Trinidad experienced adverse weather conditions, two motorists were trapped in flood waters along the San Fernando Bypass.
Fire officers had to carry one of the motorist to safe grounds after he was trapped in his vehicle for more than two hours. The other Nissan B13 vehicle overturned stuck on the banks of the river. A sudden change in the weather forced strong thunderstorms, and lightning also forced a power outage in several parts of South Trinidad.
