Motorists trapped in flood water

As parts of Trinidad ex­pe­ri­enced ad­verse weath­er con­di­tions, two mo­torists were trapped in flood wa­ters along the San Fer­nan­do By­pass.

Fire of­fi­cers had to car­ry one of the mo­torist to safe grounds af­ter he was trapped in his ve­hi­cle for more than two hours. The oth­er Nis­san B13 ve­hi­cle over­turned stuck on the banks of the riv­er. A sud­den change in the weath­er forced strong thun­der­storms, and light­ning al­so forced a pow­er out­age in sev­er­al parts of South Trinidad.

