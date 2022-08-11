Motorcyclist killed in Debe smash

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A 35-year-old mo­tor­cy­clist was killed af­ter he slammed in­to a steel post in Debe last night.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands Christo­pher Grif­fith, of Point D’or in La Brea, died at the scene.

Re­ports are that Grif­fith was rid­ing a red and black BMW RR1000 mo­tor­cy­cle west along the S.S. Erin Road Debe, near Debe Junc­tion around 12:20 am when he lost con­trol. The mo­tor­bike ran off the road and crashed in­to a steel post on the com­pound of Mookesh Kassie Bar.

Grif­fith suf­fered mul­ti­ple in­juries and died at the scene.

Ag In­sp. Ma­haraj, Sgt. Steele and Cpl Dabee were among the of­fi­cers who re­spond­ed to the re­port.

The mo­tor­cy­cle was tak­en to the San Fer­nan­do Po­lice Sta­tion.

An au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be done at the mor­tu­ary on the com­pound of the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Cpl Dabee is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

