Motorcyclist killed in Debe smash

SASCHA WILSON
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he slammed into a steel post in Debe last night.
Guardian Media understands Christopher Griffith, of Point D’or in La Brea, died at the scene.
Reports are that Griffith was riding a red and black BMW RR1000 motorcycle west along the S.S. Erin Road Debe, near Debe Junction around 12:20 am when he lost control. The motorbike ran off the road and crashed into a steel post on the compound of Mookesh Kassie Bar.
Griffith suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.
Ag Insp. Maharaj, Sgt. Steele and Cpl Dabee were among the officers who responded to the report.
The motorcycle was taken to the San Fernando Police Station.
An autopsy is expected to be done at the mortuary on the compound of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Cpl Dabee is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian