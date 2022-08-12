Motorcyclist killed in Debe crash

Entornointeligente.com /

When Christo­pher Grif­fith got a mo­tor­cy­cle a few years ago his rel­a­tives were con­cerned about his safe­ty on the road.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, their worst night­mare was re­alised af­ter 35-year-old Grif­fith was killed when his mo­tor­cy­cle crashed in Debe ear­ly yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Grif­fith who worked At­lantic LNG, died on the spot.

Po­lice said around 12.20 am Grif­fith was rid­ing his mo­tor­cy­cle west along the SS Erin Road Debe when he lost con­trol near Debe Junc­tion.

The mo­tor­bike ran off the road and crashed in­to a steel post on the com­pound of Mookesh Kassie Bar.

Ag In­spec­tor Ma­haraj, Sgt Steele and Cpl Dabee were among the of­fi­cers who re­spond­ed.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Grif­fith’s home at Point D’or, La Brea, sor­row­ful screams were heard com­ing from the house where he lived with his grand­moth­er.

Grif­fith’s aunt, pop­u­lar jazz vo­cal­ist Vaugh­nette Big­ford said could not say where Grif­fith was go­ing or com­ing from.

«We have ab­solute­ly no clue. The de­tails of the in­ci­dent are very sketchy we still don’t know what hap­pened,» she said.

While Grif­fith has been a mo­tor­cy­clist for over three years, she said his rel­a­tives were not com­fort­able with him rid­ing a mo­tor­bike.

«I am of the be­lief that a mo­tor­bike does not of­fer you as much pro­tec­tion and there are a lot more cars on the road, there is a lot less care on the road.»

Big­ford de­scribed her nephew as a won­der­ful per­son.

«I have been around Christo­pher since he was five years old and he is… I can­not fath­om that he is no longer here, but he was a won­der­ful young man, very re­spect­ful. A lot of what I think any par­ent would want their child to be. Very ded­i­cat­ed to his moth­er and his fam­i­ly in gen­er­al, very re­spect­ful of oth­ers, just a won­der­ful young man gen­er­al­ly.»

Cpl Dabee is in­ves­ti­gat­ing the in­ci­dent.

