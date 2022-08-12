Motorcyclist killed in Debe crash

When Christopher Griffith got a motorcycle a few years ago his relatives were concerned about his safety on the road.
Unfortunately, their worst nightmare was realised after 35-year-old Griffith was killed when his motorcycle crashed in Debe early yesterday morning.
Griffith who worked Atlantic LNG, died on the spot.
Police said around 12.20 am Griffith was riding his motorcycle west along the SS Erin Road Debe when he lost control near Debe Junction.
The motorbike ran off the road and crashed into a steel post on the compound of Mookesh Kassie Bar.
Ag Inspector Maharaj, Sgt Steele and Cpl Dabee were among the officers who responded.
When Guardian Media visited Griffith’s home at Point D’or, La Brea, sorrowful screams were heard coming from the house where he lived with his grandmother.
Griffith’s aunt, popular jazz vocalist Vaughnette Bigford said could not say where Griffith was going or coming from.
«We have absolutely no clue. The details of the incident are very sketchy we still don’t know what happened,» she said.
While Griffith has been a motorcyclist for over three years, she said his relatives were not comfortable with him riding a motorbike.
«I am of the belief that a motorbike does not offer you as much protection and there are a lot more cars on the road, there is a lot less care on the road.»
Bigford described her nephew as a wonderful person.
«I have been around Christopher since he was five years old and he is… I cannot fathom that he is no longer here, but he was a wonderful young man, very respectful. A lot of what I think any parent would want their child to be. Very dedicated to his mother and his family in general, very respectful of others, just a wonderful young man generally.»
Cpl Dabee is investigating the incident.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian