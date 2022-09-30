Motions against UNC alderman fail

After 27 days, UNC Alderman Susan Holder has apologised for making racially charged comments during a Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Statutory meeting last month.
Alderman Holder this week faced three motions penned by PNM Councillor and Aldermen demanding a motion of no confidence, her resignation and removal from key committees in the corporation council.
During the motion, Alderman Holder apologised.
«Mr Chairman with all due respect, if any member of council and anybody on the hold, misinterpret or misunderstood the manner in which the language was used, I am sorry for those who understood and blow it out of proportion, sad be their portion,» Alderman Holder said.
But Valencia West Councillor, Simone Gill said she would not be accepting Holder’s apology since she showed no remorse.
«The United National Congress has yet to publicly distance themselves from the statements made by Alderman Susan Holder on August 30 2022. Today (Tuesday) makes it 27 days since the statement was made and you want to apologize 27 days later. Why today? So if the motion was last week, and the motion was 10 years from now. The Alderman is deemed to be unremorseful and has no conscience. Why wait 27 days to apologize only because the motion was held today otherwise there would have been no apology», she said.
However, the motions failed as the votes for and against were tied 5-5 along party lines.
The deciding vote never came as Chairman Anil Juteram abstained from voting on the matter.
«My loyalty is to each member of the council here PNM or UNC and I have no problem being recorded, once it is for the right thing and if there is an olive branch to be set for the remaining term then I want to be that olive branch», Chairman Juteram said about his decision.
Juteram said he continues to condemn Holder’s comments.
» I expressed the way how I felt and I stand my ground on that, that statement is very unfortunate, I cannot put words into a person’s mouth but that is an unfortunate statement. It could have been the C-word but unfortunately, it is the N-word but whichever one it is not good for this country and it is not good for children and it is not good for politics, politicians and political party.»
He added he is prepared to put up with whatever comes his way for abstaining to vote for or against the motions.
«I stand whatever conviction would be coming my way for abstaining and trying to keep this council together, so be it and so be the consequence and I stand ready and able to face whatever consequence. I am not going to separate this council and we have a lot to accomplish in the next couple of months.»
PNM’s councillors and Aldermen are expected to file another motion of no confidence, this time it is against Chairman Anil Juteram.
