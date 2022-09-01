Mother-son duo Venice and Jasir Simpson awarded for Jamaican Ginger Lemonade in Alaska

Entornointeligente.com /

You can go just about anywhere in the world and find a Jamaican. But when you find a fellow Jamaican putting our food and culture on the map, now that calls for a celebration. Venice Thomas Simpson, who resides in Alaska, knew she was on to something special when others not only loved her homemade drink, but encouraged her to sell the tasty beverage as well. It wasn’t, however, until her child spoke of his desires to assist the homeless that the mother-son duo decided to go into business, creating their very own Jamaican ginger lemonade.

«We all know Jamaicans put ginger in everything from our juices to our dishes. But honestly, when I moved to Anchorage, Alaska, I didn’t like the taste of store-bought lemonade. It had a weird taste to it. Something was missing. I was also used to lime, so I had to make that transition as well,» she told Food . And with the saying ‘if you want something a certain way, do it yourself’ etched in her mind, Thomas Simpson bought her lemonade supplies and attempted to mix the refreshing drink for her family. Yet, there was still a missing element.

She wasn’t able to put her finger on it, but knew it needed something. Suddenly, the Jamaican found herself drawing on the culture of her homeland, and came to the conclusion that ginger would make a nice addition. It has since been the key ingredient of her fantastic recipe.

The first time she made the ginger lemonade, her son Jasir said «Oh» excitedly, requesting more. With her husband and son now converted, the lemonade wings spread to friends and, over time, the community. «Everybody kept telling me, you need to sell this. And if enough people tell you to sell something, then you should do it,» she said.

So Mommy Venice and Jasir decided to sell their epic lemonade at a pop up shop. «We saw an advertisement about lemonade day and Jasir wanted to make some money to help others. There’s a high population of homeless people here and he would always be sad (when seeing them). So he wanted to donate money to them,» she explained.

