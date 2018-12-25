“Most scenic” high-speed railway launched between Hangzhou and Huangshan

Entornointeligente.com / (Source:Xinhua)
LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet
Entornointeligente.com / (Source:Xinhua)
LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet
Entornointeligente.com / by Xie Meihua HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The year 2018 marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) featured with political trust, mutual respect and win-win...
Entornointeligente.com / Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2018 shows the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. The German capital Berlin has been decorated with colorful lights, attracting many citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Next 1...
Entornointeligente.com / RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has expressed hope that Brazil teammate Neymar will return to the Catalan club, less than 18 months after his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar has scored 44 goals in 49...
Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System: Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan U.S...
Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 110 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo on Wednesday, a little higher compared to the previous day. As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 110.44-45 yen compared with 110.24-29 yen...
Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the benchmark Nikkei index declined sharply Tuesday. As of 9:15 a.m. local time, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average increased 290.85 points, or 1.52 percent, from Tuesday to 19,446.59...
Entornointeligente.com / Por Andrés Felipe Osorio y Chen Yao Solo queda una semana para que el presidente electo de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, tome posesión como mandatario el 1 de enero de 2019, lo cual supone un punto final al año electoral en América Latina. En...
Entornointeligente.com / El dosañero nativo Ledoux, montado por Edwin Castro, se impuso fácilmente ante cuatro rivales en la edición 80 del clásico Navidad, efectuado en la séptima carrera de la jornada hípica del martes en el hipódromo...
Entornointeligente.com / El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo hoy que el cierre parcial del gobierno no terminará a menos que sea aprobado el muro fronterizo, con lo que demostró su falta de voluntad para cambiar de opinión. “No les puedo decir...
Entornointeligente.com / NUEVA JERSEY — GoFundMe afirmó el martes que ha realizado reembolsos a todos los donadores que participaron en una campaña que involucra a un indigente de Filadelfia que, de acuerdo con fiscales, se confabuló con una pareja de Nueva...