Most Public Schools Suspend Face-to-face Classes Due To Adverse Weather

Most public schools today suspended face-to-face classes as Jamaica continues to be affected by adverse weather conditions associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. The Ministry of Education says it received reports of school closures from its six regions. Director of Communication for the Education Ministry Colin Steer says principals indicated that flooded roads, electricity disruptions and low turnout among students and staff influenced their decisions. He said schools have advised that they will hold online classes where possible, but «if there are electricity challenges, then the advice is for students to engage in reading exercises». Mr. Steer said the ministry is compiling data from across the regions to make a determination on the opening of schools Tuesday. Lacovia High School in St. Elizabeth, which operates on a shift system, had less than 10 per cent of its student population and about 50 per cent of teachers for its morning session on Monday. However, Principal Ricardo Bennett said the school would not have face-to-face classes for the afternoon session but would move classes online. He said operations will return to normal on Tuesday.

