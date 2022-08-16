Morvant man shot dead in car

Entornointeligente.com /

A Mor­vant man was shot dead in his car at Las Al­turas this morn­ing as he pre­pared to leave for work.

Jessie Bram­ble, 33, of Build­ing D, Las Al­turas, La­dy Young Road, Mor­vant, was gunned down in the carpark of the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (HDC) hous­ing scheme around 7.15 am on Au­gust 16.

Eye-wit­ness­es claimed Bram­ble was in the process of pack­ing items in his car, when he was ap­proached by an armed sus­pect who was dressed in con­struc­tion cloth­ing.

It is al­leged the sus­pect walked right up to Bram­ble and shot him sev­er­al times in the head and neck.

As screams and shouts pierced the air, res­i­dents rushed to Bram­ble’s aid as the gun­man fled on foot.

As­sist­ed by a hand­ful of res­i­dents to place the bleed­ing man in the car – Bram­ble’s wife Rowan drove her hus­band to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was pro­nounced dead.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

