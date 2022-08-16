Morvant man shot dead in car

A Morvant man was shot dead in his car at Las Alturas this morning as he prepared to leave for work.
Jessie Bramble, 33, of Building D, Las Alturas, Lady Young Road, Morvant, was gunned down in the carpark of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) housing scheme around 7.15 am on August 16.
Eye-witnesses claimed Bramble was in the process of packing items in his car, when he was approached by an armed suspect who was dressed in construction clothing.
It is alleged the suspect walked right up to Bramble and shot him several times in the head and neck.
As screams and shouts pierced the air, residents rushed to Bramble’s aid as the gunman fled on foot.
Assisted by a handful of residents to place the bleeding man in the car – Bramble’s wife Rowan drove her husband to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian