Morvant man killed while he showered

Anna-Lisa Paul
A Morvant man was shot dead as he showered yesterday morning.
The victim, of Granado Street, was identified only as Randy.
He was believed to be in his 40s.
Police were alerted about the body around 8.15 am on October 4.
Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force along with personnel from the Morvant CID including WPC Cooper and PC Mark – arrived at the unfinished concrete house and found the victim, crouched motionless on the bathroom floor.
He had been shot multiple times about the body.
A 32-year-old man of Second Caledonia, Morvant, told police he arrived at the house around 8 am to keep a barbering appointment, and found the victim’s body.
Reports indicate gunshots were heard coming from the house between 5.30 am and 6 am.
The District Medical Officer visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Forensics Sciences Center, St James.
A post mortem is expected to be carried out today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian