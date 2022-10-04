Morvant man killed while he showered

Entornointeligente.com /

An­na-Lisa Paul

A Mor­vant man was shot dead as he show­ered yes­ter­day morn­ing.

The vic­tim, of Grana­do Street, was iden­ti­fied on­ly as Randy.

He was be­lieved to be in his 40s.

Po­lice were alert­ed about the body around 8.15 am on Oc­to­ber 4.

Of­fi­cers of the North East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force along with per­son­nel from the Mor­vant CID in­clud­ing WPC Coop­er and PC Mark – ar­rived at the un­fin­ished con­crete house and found the vic­tim, crouched mo­tion­less on the bath­room floor.

He had been shot mul­ti­ple times about the body.

A 32-year-old man of Sec­ond Cale­do­nia, Mor­vant, told po­lice he ar­rived at the house around 8 am to keep a bar­ber­ing ap­point­ment, and found the vic­tim’s body.

Re­ports in­di­cate gun­shots were heard com­ing from the house be­tween 5.30 am and 6 am.

The Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer vis­it­ed the scene and or­dered the body re­moved to the Foren­sics Sci­ences Cen­ter, St James.

A post mortem is ex­pect­ed to be car­ried out to­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com