Moruga woman, 82, murdered during domestic quarrel

Entornointeligente.com /

An el­der­ly man killed a fe­male rel­a­tive and in­jured an­oth­er in Moru­ga on Wednes­day.

How­ev­er, the 80-year-old sus­pect was sub­se­quent­ly shot by the po­lice and is now in crit­i­cal con­di­tion at hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice said eighty-two-year-old Syl­da Mudie died at her Ed­ward Trace, Basse Terre Vil­lage home af­ter the sus­pect shot her.

Her son, Der­rick Mudie, who is be­lieved to be in his 50s, was al­so chopped but he man­aged to es­cape and sought the as­sis­tance of near­by neigh­bours, who took him to the Princes Town Health Fa­cil­i­ty.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred around 10.30 am while the sus­pect and Mudie were ar­gu­ing, po­lice said.

When the po­lice re­spond­ed, they met the sus­pect in the yard. On see­ing the po­lice, he raised the gun and de­spite the po­lice warn­ing him to drop the weapon he did not and was shot mul­ti­ple times.

The man re­ceived in­juries to his legs and chest and is ward­ed at the In­ten­sive Care Unit of the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Mudie’s son, who was chopped on his head, is al­so ward­ed at the in­sti­tu­tion in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Of­fi­cers of the Moru­ga and Princes Town Po­lice, as well as Homi­cide in­ves­ti­ga­tors, are still on the scene.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com