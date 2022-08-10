Moruga woman, 82, murdered during domestic quarrel

An elderly man killed a female relative and injured another in Moruga on Wednesday.
However, the 80-year-old suspect was subsequently shot by the police and is now in critical condition at hospital.
Police said eighty-two-year-old Sylda Mudie died at her Edward Trace, Basse Terre Village home after the suspect shot her.
Her son, Derrick Mudie, who is believed to be in his 50s, was also chopped but he managed to escape and sought the assistance of nearby neighbours, who took him to the Princes Town Health Facility.
The incident occurred around 10.30 am while the suspect and Mudie were arguing, police said.
When the police responded, they met the suspect in the yard. On seeing the police, he raised the gun and despite the police warning him to drop the weapon he did not and was shot multiple times.
The man received injuries to his legs and chest and is warded at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Mudie’s son, who was chopped on his head, is also warded at the institution in a stable condition.
Officers of the Moruga and Princes Town Police, as well as Homicide investigators, are still on the scene.
