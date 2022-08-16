Moruga man walks outside while taking phonecall, shot dead

RADHICA DE SILVA
radhi[email protected]
Minutes after he walked out of his home to take a phone call in his front yard, Daniel Hamilton died when a lone gunman shot him multiple times about the head and body.
Hamilton’s murderer is still on the run and the police believe it may be someone he knows.
Investigators said around 8.30 pm on Monday, Hamilton, 26, of Poui Road, St Marys Village, Moruga was at home with his girlfriend Amy Jackman when he received a phone call and went outside in his yard to take the call.
Shortly after loud explosions were heard, Jackman hid and when the gunfire cleared, having been shot at point-blank range to the face and head.
Police on patrol responded within minutes but did not arrest the gunman who fled before they arrived.
Police said the motive for the murder is still unclear. District Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the San Fernando mortuary. A post-mortem will be done later this week at the Forensic Science Centre.
Police said Hamilton was shot multiple times with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Four spent shells were recovered from the scene. ASP Persad and ASP Bertie, Sgt Haitool as well as Insp’s Ribeiro and Phillip from Homicide Region 3 visited the scene. PC Latchman is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information on Hamilton’s murder can call Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS.
Guardian Media will update this story as more information comes to hand.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian