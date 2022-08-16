Moruga man walks outside while taking phonecall, shot dead

Entornointeligente.com /

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

rad­hi­[email protected]

Min­utes af­ter he walked out of his home to take a phone call in his front yard, Daniel Hamil­ton died when a lone gun­man shot him mul­ti­ple times about the head and body.

Hamil­ton’s mur­der­er is still on the run and the po­lice be­lieve it may be some­one he knows.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 8.30 pm on Mon­day, Hamil­ton, 26, of Poui Road, St Marys Vil­lage, Moru­ga was at home with his girl­friend Amy Jack­man when he re­ceived a phone call and went out­side in his yard to take the call.

Short­ly af­ter loud ex­plo­sions were heard, Jack­man hid and when the gun­fire cleared, hav­ing been shot at point-blank range to the face and head.

Po­lice on pa­trol re­spond­ed with­in min­utes but did not ar­rest the gun­man who fled be­fore they ar­rived.

Po­lice said the mo­tive for the mur­der is still un­clear. Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Ra­jku­mar vis­it­ed the scene and or­dered the body re­moved to the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary. A post-mortem will be done lat­er this week at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre.

Po­lice said Hamil­ton was shot mul­ti­ple times with a 9mm se­mi-au­to­mat­ic pis­tol. Four spent shells were re­cov­ered from the scene. ASP Per­sad and ASP Bertie, Sgt Haitool as well as In­sp’s Ribeiro and Phillip from Homi­cide Re­gion 3 vis­it­ed the scene. PC Latch­man is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on Hamil­ton’s mur­der can call Crimestop­pers at 800-TIPS.

Guardian Me­dia will up­date this sto­ry as more in­for­ma­tion comes to hand.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com