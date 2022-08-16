Moruga man killed while answering phone

A 26-year-old man of Moruga has been shot and killed.
The deceased has been identified as Daniel Hamilton.
Guardian Media understands that inutes after he walked out of his home on Monday night to answer a phone call, Hamilton was shot multiple times about the head and body.
Investigators say around 8:30 pm on Monday, Hamilton was at home with his girlfriend when he received a phone call and went outside in his yard to take the call.
Shortly after loud explosions were heard.
Police on patrol responded within minutes but the suspect was not caught.
Police say Hamilton was shot multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol.
Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian