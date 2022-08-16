Moruga man killed while answering phone

Entornointeligente.com /

A 26-year-old man of Moru­ga has been shot and killed.

The de­ceased has been iden­ti­fied as Daniel Hamil­ton.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that in­utes af­ter he walked out of his home on Mon­day night to an­swer a phone call, Hamil­ton was shot mul­ti­ple times about the head and body.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors say around 8:30 pm on Mon­day, Hamil­ton was at home with his girl­friend when he re­ceived a phone call and went out­side in his yard to take the call.

Short­ly af­ter loud ex­plo­sions were heard.

Po­lice on pa­trol re­spond­ed with­in min­utes but the sus­pect was not caught.

Po­lice say Hamil­ton was shot mul­ti­ple times with a se­mi-au­to­mat­ic pis­tol.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

