Moruga gardener shot by police after domestic dispute dies

Eighty-year-old Cal­tus Mudie died yes­ter­day, leav­ing his rel­a­tives and in­ves­ti­ga­tors with many unan­swered ques­tions.

Mudie, a gar­den­er, was shot by the po­lice af­ter he mur­dered his wife Syl­da and chopped his son Derek at their Ed­ward Trace, Bas­seterre Vil­lage home in Moru­ga on Wednes­day.

Mudie died around 4 am at the In­ten­sive Care Unit of the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Ini­tial re­ports said around 10.30 am on Wednes­day the cou­ple had an ar­gu­ment but in­ves­ti­ga­tors have since in­ter­viewed Derek, who said there was no ar­gu­ment.

Derek, who suf­fered a chop wound to the head, was dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal yes­ter­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Derek told them he was down­stairs speak­ing to his fa­ther about con­struct­ing liv­ing quar­ters for his moth­er down­stairs be­cause of her ill health and age.

He told in­ves­ti­ga­tors that with­out warn­ing, his fa­ther at­tacked him with a cut­lass and they strug­gled.

Derek pulled away and while run­ning off he heard a gun­shot.

Po­lice be­lieve that Mudie then went up­stairs and shot his wife with his li­censed 16-gauge shot­gun.

