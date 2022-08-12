Moruga gardener shot by police after domestic dispute dies

Eighty-year-old Caltus Mudie died yesterday, leaving his relatives and investigators with many unanswered questions.
Mudie, a gardener, was shot by the police after he murdered his wife Sylda and chopped his son Derek at their Edward Trace, Basseterre Village home in Moruga on Wednesday.
Mudie died around 4 am at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Initial reports said around 10.30 am on Wednesday the couple had an argument but investigators have since interviewed Derek, who said there was no argument.
Derek, who suffered a chop wound to the head, was discharged from the hospital yesterday.
Investigators said Derek told them he was downstairs speaking to his father about constructing living quarters for his mother downstairs because of her ill health and age.
He told investigators that without warning, his father attacked him with a cutlass and they struggled.
Derek pulled away and while running off he heard a gunshot.
Police believe that Mudie then went upstairs and shot his wife with his licensed 16-gauge shotgun.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian