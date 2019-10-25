Morris wins JGA Heroes Weekend Classic

Entornointeligente.com /

Sean Morris teamed up with Mark Newnham to help Jamaica win the CGA Four-Ball Championships for the first time earlier this month, but they were fierce competitors at the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Heroes Weekend Golf Classic, with Morris coming out the winner by just one stroke.

The two-day tournament was played at Constant Spring Golf Club on day one and Caymanas Golf Club on day two. Constant Spring Golf course is par 70, while Caymans Golf Course is par 72.

Newnham was the leader at the end of day one after scoring 74 to Morris’ 77 at Constant Spring; however, when they journeyed to Caymanas on the second day, Morris posted 74 to Newnham’s 78 for two-day totals of 151 and 152, respectively.

Morris says it was a tricky two days of golf because of heavy rainfall over the island over the last few days.

WEATHER CONDITIONS “The conditions that existed at the Constant Spring golf course, as well as the Caymanas Golf Club, were quite challenging due to the thickened rough and it played like a real championship event,” he said.

“Coming off the high of being the senior champion of the Caribbean (with Newnham), it was quite an accomplished feeling for me to have won and a clear indication that my good form has carried from that. It is quite a challenge in this sport to ride the crest of a wave, but I have been working very hard and trying to tweak the game to get more out of my rounds, and it seems to be coming along nicely.”

Both men competed in the Men and Men Senior 0-6 handicap category, which saw William Knibbs taking third spot with scores of 76 and 82 for a two-day total of 158, or seven strokes behind the winner.

Diane Hudson posted scores of 94 and 97 for a combined score of 191 to get the better of the other lady in the tournament by 28 strokes, when Valerie Grant carded 115 and 104 for a total score of 219.

Kristian Chin 165 (78, 87) and Dave Cameron 168 (83, 85), the immediate past president of Cricket West Indies, were the top two golfers in the Men and Men Senior 7-12 category.

The tournament attracted some Americans who were on the island. Two of them topped the Men and Men Senior 13-24 category, with Ronald Allen scoring 92 and 91 at Constant Spring and Caymanas, respectively, for a total score of 183 or five strokes ahead of Carl Lewis 96 and 92 (188).

The Men Super Senior 0-12 category had the largest number of competitors, 15. Robert Chin 155 (76, 79) topped the group, while George Hugh took the second spot with scores of 77 and 79 (156), or just one stroke behind the winner.

Former JGA President Wayne Chai Chong 157 (82, 75) was third, while the current president, Peter Chin, grabbed fifth place with scores of 80 and 84 for a two-day total of 164.

Linval Freeman, the lone competitor in the Men Super Senior 13-24, posted 201 (97, 104).

Several juniors were also on the course. Ryan Lue and Christen Chin led the 11-13 age group with combined scores of 160 (76, 84) and 251 (132, 119), respectively, for boys and girls.

Tenny Davis topped the 14-15 age group with score 182 (86, 96), while Radina Lobban won the 16-18 age group after posting scores of 77 and 85 for 162 overall.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com