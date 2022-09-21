Morris sorry for nominating Duke to THA post

Entornointeligente.com /

The Mi­nor­i­ty Leader in the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly has apol­o­gised for nom­i­nat­ing Wat­son Duke for the post of Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary.

Dur­ing a spe­cial sit­ting of the house yes­ter­day when pre­sid­ing of­fi­cer Ab­by Tay­lor called for any oth­er nom­i­na­tions, oth­er than Dr Faith B Yis­rael, Mor­ris rose and said, Duke.

PNM (Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment) Coun­cil­lor Petal Daniel-Benoit at­tempt­ed to sec­ond the mo­tion but that was de­nied as she was not an elect­ed mem­ber of the house.

Dr B Yis­rael was then elect­ed.

How­ev­er, on his Face­book page late Mon­day night, Mor­ris said he erred.

«To­day (Yes­ter­day) I made a grave er­ror in judge­ment where I at­tempt­ed to stroke some more dis­cord by nom­i­nat­ing Wat­son Duke as an al­ter­na­tive choice for the house to have a vote,» he said.

«In­deed it was one that I deeply re­gret and wish I could un­do, how­ev­er, it’s a les­son that I Would nev­er for­get and one I would nev­er re­peat go­ing for­ward,» he added.

On Mon­day, Mor­ris and Duke raised some eye­brows as they ar­rived at the spe­cial sit­ting to­geth­er and even fist bumped be­fore Mor­ris took his seat on the op­po­si­tion side.

It was af­ter that mo­ment Wat­son Duke had a mild ex­change with pro­to­col of­fi­cers who were at­tempt­ing to ush­er him to sit with the PNM.

How­ev­er, when Pre­sid­ing Of­fi­cer Ab­by Tay­lor en­tered the cham­ber, the con­ver­sa­tion was aban­doned and Duke took his usu­al po­si­tion next to Chief Sec­re­tary Far­ley Au­gus­tine.

But now that Duke is no longer Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary, it is left to be seen where he would sit come Thurs­day when the new ses­sion of the house com­mences.

At a news con­fer­ence on Mon­day, Au­gus­tine said the at­tacks against him were «spon­sored» by those try­ing to stop him from pre­sent­ing de­tails of an Au­di­tor Gen­er­al re­port in­to the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly, which he said con­tained ev­i­dence of cor­rupt prac­tices of the part of the pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com