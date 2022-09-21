Morris sorry for nominating Duke to THA post

The Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly has apologised for nominating Watson Duke for the post of Deputy Chief Secretary.
During a special sitting of the house yesterday when presiding officer Abby Taylor called for any other nominations, other than Dr Faith B Yisrael, Morris rose and said, Duke.
PNM (People’s National Movement) Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit attempted to second the motion but that was denied as she was not an elected member of the house.
Dr B Yisrael was then elected.
However, on his Facebook page late Monday night, Morris said he erred.
«Today (Yesterday) I made a grave error in judgement where I attempted to stroke some more discord by nominating Watson Duke as an alternative choice for the house to have a vote,» he said.
«Indeed it was one that I deeply regret and wish I could undo, however, it’s a lesson that I Would never forget and one I would never repeat going forward,» he added.
On Monday, Morris and Duke raised some eyebrows as they arrived at the special sitting together and even fist bumped before Morris took his seat on the opposition side.
It was after that moment Watson Duke had a mild exchange with protocol officers who were attempting to usher him to sit with the PNM.
However, when Presiding Officer Abby Taylor entered the chamber, the conversation was abandoned and Duke took his usual position next to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
But now that Duke is no longer Deputy Chief Secretary, it is left to be seen where he would sit come Thursday when the new session of the house commences.
At a news conference on Monday, Augustine said the attacks against him were «sponsored» by those trying to stop him from presenting details of an Auditor General report into the Tobago House of Assembly, which he said contained evidence of corrupt practices of the part of the previous administration.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian