Morris apologises for nominating Duke

CHESTER SAMBRANO
Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvon Morris, has apologised for nominating Watson Duke for the post of Deputy Chief Secretary.
During a Special Sitting of the Assembly on Monday, when Presiding Officer Abby Taylor called for any other nominations other than Dr Faith B.Yisrael, Morris rose and said, «Duke.»
PNM (People’s National Movement) Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit attempted to second the motion but that was denied as she is not an elected member of the house.
Dr B.Yisrael was then elected.
However, on his Facebook page at 11:56 PM yesterday, Morris said he erred.
«Today [Monday, September 19], I made a grave error in judgement where I attempted to stroke some more discord by nominating Watson Duke as an alternative choice for the House to have a vote,» he said.
«Indeed, it was one that I deeply regret and wish I could undo. However, it’s a lesson that I would never forget and one I would never repeat going forward,» he added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian