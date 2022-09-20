Morris apologises for nominating Duke

Entornointeligente.com /

CHESTER SAM­BRA­NO

Mi­nor­i­ty Leader in the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly, Kelvon Mor­ris, has apol­o­gised for nom­i­nat­ing Wat­son Duke for the post of Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary.

Dur­ing a Spe­cial Sit­ting of the As­sem­bly on Mon­day, when Pre­sid­ing Of­fi­cer Ab­by Tay­lor called for any oth­er nom­i­na­tions oth­er than Dr Faith B.Yis­rael, Mor­ris rose and said, «Duke.»

PNM (Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment) Coun­cil­lor Petal Daniel-Benoit at­tempt­ed to sec­ond the mo­tion but that was de­nied as she is not an elect­ed mem­ber of the house.

Dr B.Yis­rael was then elect­ed.

How­ev­er, on his Face­book page at 11:56 PM yes­ter­day, Mor­ris said he erred.

«To­day [Mon­day, Sep­tem­ber 19], I made a grave er­ror in judge­ment where I at­tempt­ed to stroke some more dis­cord by nom­i­nat­ing Wat­son Duke as an al­ter­na­tive choice for the House to have a vote,» he said.

«In­deed, it was one that I deeply re­gret and wish I could un­do. How­ev­er, it’s a les­son that I would nev­er for­get and one I would nev­er re­peat go­ing for­ward,» he added.

