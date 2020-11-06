Morocco’s COVID-19 cases surpass 240,000

Casablanca is still the worst-hit region in the country with 2,517 newly confirmed cases and 31 deaths during the last 24 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

A man donates blood as demand for blood increases significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic in Rabat, Morocco, on Nov. 5, 2020. Morocco registered 5,641 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 240,951, the health ministry said in a statement. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

RABAT, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 5,641 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 240,951, the health ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 77 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the death toll in Morocco to 4,059.

The number of recoveries in Morocco increased by 3,329 to 197,215 in the last 24 hours, while 874 patients remained in the intensive care units.

Casablanca is still the worst-hit region in the country with 2,517 newly confirmed cases and 31 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Morocco on Thursday extended the state of health emergency across the county until Dec. 10, as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 2 3 4 Next 1 2 3 4 Next

Entornointeligente.com