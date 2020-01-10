Morocco rescues 29 illegal immigrants off Atlantic coast

Entornointeligente.com /

RABAT, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan authorities rescued late Thursday 29 illegal immigrants off the kingdom’s Atlantic coast, a local media outlet reported Friday.

Among the illegal immigrants are 25 from sub-Saharan Africa and four Moroccans, who were on board a fishing boat near the coast of the town of Ntireft in the north of Dakhla, according to official national radio,

The boat was apparently en route to Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

In 2019, 62 human trafficking networks were busted and 505 people involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling were arrested in Morocco, according to official statistics.

Moroccan authorities arrested 27,317 illegal immigrants in 2019, the Moroccan police said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com