Morgan: Media must evolve or lose employees

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

ROBERT MORGAN, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information, has declared that the modern media must be willing to evolve its practices to match technology’s evolution or lose a significant chunk of its workforce.

Addressing the opening day of the Advanced Television System Committee’s ATSC 3.0 boot camp and seminar at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny late Tuesday evening, Morgan cited the evolution of information sharing across several decades, from the birth of cable television in 1948 to the creation of YouTube in 2005.

«Businesses form to make profit and create wealth, and, at the same time, providing significant sources of income for their employees. If we do not evolve, our broadcasting ecosystem, then a large portion of persons who have depended on it for decades to send their children to school, and for their livelihood, will no longer have sources of income,» said Morgan.

«We are seeing it across the Caribbean, where because of the changes in dynamics of television and radio, persons’ salaries have fallen, longevity in the market in terms of how long you work at a radio station has fallen, and many persons complain about the quality of journalism. The media has to evolve to meet the market,» he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com