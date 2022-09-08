More than fifty students benefit from Ace Academix educational services

Entornointeligente.com /

Ace Academix has impacted the educational careers of over 50 students for the 2021/2022 academic school year.

Ace Academix is a registered educational service in the Commonwealth of Dominica which offers classes for students from Pre K to adult learners. In August of 2020, the mastermind of this business, Miss Jemima Mariah Mills, only 18 years at the time, came up with the idea of helping students in the subject areas that she is strongest in.

She launched her business with a free information session which she offered to students who were moving up to High School, 5thForm, and College.

Ace Academix began on August 7 th 2022 and includes a team of qualified and youthful tutors including Miss Jemima Mills, Mr. Hananel Valerie, Miss Chelsy Morancie, Miss Mhea Bardoulle, Miss Jeraine Joseph, Mrs. Anelia Jno Baptiste- Isaacs Ms. Jael Panthier â» Special Education and Mr. Jamali Joseph.

That school year closed off with an awards/closing ceremony on Saturday September 3rd, 2022 at the La Flamboyant Hotel, under the theme «Overcoming Obstacles, Conquering Dreams, and Realizing our Potential!»

Students from various levels such as Primary, Lower High School, and CSEC were awarded who performed exceedingly well in its programs.

«I will tell you the truth, when I started this business two (2) years ago, I had just turned 18 and knew everything about the subjects that I loved tutoring in, but nothing about running a business,» Mills said during the ceremony.

«My love for education, youth, and the environment fueled the start of Ace Academix. One laptop, one tutor and the occasional changing of locations to conduct classes due to the unavailability of WI-FI at my home, got Ace Academix to where it is today,» Director of Ace Academix, Jemima Mills stated while giving a short address at the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker at the awards ceremony, Miss Marcia Dublin, provided the students and parents in attendance with many key takeaways.

«Too often we allow the negative influence to overshadow the good work that so many of our young people are doing,» she said and reminded the students that the sooner they realize their purpose, the better they are at moving forward with their plans for the future.

«Your plans will be the blueprint for living your dream and realizing your potential,» she remarked.

One parent whose daughter participated in the program, Yashma Brumant, remarked on her experience with Ace Academix.

«It was a pleasure to have my daughter, Jonika Brumant attend Ace Academix this summer. The staff was welcoming and accommodating,» the mother revealed. «Jonika enjoyed the programs and proved that their teaching methods worked. She excelled in the program and I am very grateful for that. She was very excited every day to join the class.»

A number of the students received awards at the ceremony. These include:

Maycil Moses- Top Performer of the G6NAT Prep Program, Dante Morancie- Top Male Performer of the G6NAT Prep Program, Roann Fabien- Most Improved Grade 6 Student, Ceon Thomas- Most outstanding Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and General Biology Student, Jonika Brumant- Most oustanding Summer Student (Grade 3|4 Group), Felesha Jack- Top CSEC Human and Social Biology Student, Ajay Thomas- Top CSEC Geography Student, Jenae Lawrence- Top English A/B Student, Khiara Brumant- Perfect Attendance at Ace Academixâs Grade 6 Preparation Program for 2021/2022 Academic Year.

Harmony Pascal- Ace Academixâs Most Disciplined and Determined Student for 2021/2022 Academic Year, Melody Pascal- Ace Academixâs Most Disciplined and Determined Student for 2021/2022 Academic Year, Braxton James- Most Outstanding Grade 6 Student, Trevor Bertrand- Tenacity and most improved student and class spirit, Jahvin Thomas- Most Oustanding Business Student and Khayeda Edmond- Most Oustanding CSEC Geography Student.

For the 2021/2022 Academic Year, Ace Academix Educational Services experienced many successes.

Apart from improving the academic performance of numerous students, Ace Academix produced seven (7) scholars, five (5) bursaries and high passes at the Grade 6 National Assessment Examinations.

One of their students who started off weak in many Grade 6 subject areas emerged in the top 20 performers on the island in the name of Maycil Moses, and their CSEC students also received Grade Ones in their subjects.

They have increased the number of programs for the 2022/2023 academic year which were formally introduced at the awards ceremony this past Saturday. These Programs Include: Early Childhood Program (Pre k to Grade 1): Numeracy and Literacy, Special Education Program, Primary Level Tutoring (Grades 2 to 6): English Composition, English Comprehension, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science Lower High school Tutoring (Forms 1 to 3): Mathematics, English A, Literature, Geography, History, Spanish, ICT and Grade 6 Common Entrance Preparation Program which is available both Face to Face and Online: Mathematics, Composition, Comprehension, Social Studies, Science, Past paper Practice, Exam Taking Skills.

Currently, Ace Academix’s classes are conducted virtually and there are plans to introduce face-to-face classes for the upcoming school year. Ace Academix can be contacted at 1767 225-1128 if anyone is interested in registering themselves or their child for programs for the 2022/2023 academic year.

