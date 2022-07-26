More than 3,600 Jamaicans hired for cruise ship jobs

Entornointeligente.com /

Some 3,609 Jamaicans have been hired from the recent cruise ship recruitment and at least 400 applicants were rejected on medical grounds.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said the process is ongoing and that the final selections are being made by Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

He also shared that some applicants had literacy challenges and did not complete the application form.

Hundreds of Jamaicans turned up at the HEART College of Beauty Services on Hope Road in St Andrew on June 23 to apply for cruise ship jobs, following an announcement by the tourism minister that some 10,000 employment opportunities with several cruise lines would soon become available.

