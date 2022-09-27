More than 17 years for man who murdered woman thinking she infected him with HIV/AIDS 

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, CMC – A High Court judge in St Vincent sentenced a 26-year-old man to more than 17 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering a woman he thought had infected him with the HIV/AIDS virus.

Justice Brian Cottle sentenced Desron Roberts, who had been on remand for nearly four years awaiting trial, to a further 17 years, five months and 11 days in prison.

On June 27 this year, Robert pleaded not guilty to the charge that between October 24 and 27, 2018 he murdered Rhodesia Rochelle Bailey.

The court heard that Roberts, who was then 22, had a sexual relationship with Bailey, 30, whose house he frequented.

On July 16, 2018, Bailey told Roberts that she was HIV positive and two days later, he went to see a doctor, who advised him to take a post-exposure treatment for HIV and to get tested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com