More S. African politicians test positive for COVID-19

CAPE TOWN, July 7 (Xinhua) — South Africa’s Western Cape premier Allan Winde on Wednesday became the latest senior politician to be infected with COVID-19 as the pandemic kept spreading at a fast pace in the country.

“I received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” Winde said in a statement.

He was the second premier to be infected with the virus in the country.

Winde said he started to develop mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

“As I am diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday,” Winde said.

The premier said he felt like having a cold, but given his risk category, he would be carefully monitoring his health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.

“I will still be taking all meetings to coordinate our COVID-19 response in the Western Cape. The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our healthcare system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal,” Winde said.

On Tuesday, North West Premier Job Mokgoro also tested positive for the virus.

Mokgoro, 72, will continue to work while in isolation, his spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said.

Mokgoro took the test on Monday after Gordon Kegakilwe, Member of the Executive Council in the North West province, succumbed to the virus on the same day.

South Africa has witnessed rapid spikes in both confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths since it eased lockdown restrictions on May 1.

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was 215,855, of which 10,134 were new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll stood at 3,502, an increase of 192 from Monday’s announcement. Enditem

