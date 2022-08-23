More protests in Barrackpore today

Scrap iron workers have joined with taxi drivers of Barrackpore today, blocking the roads with heaps of gravel, burning tyres and other debris.
Several parts of Rochard Road, Number Two, Barrackpore Trace and Rochard Douglas Road are now blocked, and police are doing their bests to quell protests. Three men who were at a site jumped into a river to elude capture.
Speaking at a blockade site, Ramesh Ramsaroop, a scrap iron worker, said he was so frustrated that he was willing to sell his scrap iron van and buy an AR 15 gun.
«We cannot even afford to buy butter for my children. A month now, no work. I don’t know where to get money,» he cried.
Saying they will not stop their protests, Ramsaroop said the community of Barrackpore was forgotten.
«The roads are in a terrible condition. What wrong with all you? We helping this country make it and every day we try to make a honest dollar. Not because certain people thief cable, we must study… I will sell my old van and buy an AR 15.»
He added: «What you doing? They making us criminals. I fed up of so many things I want. I want them to reopen the scrap iron,» he added.
Anthony Steeling, another scrap iron dealer, said they could no longer face an uncertain future.
«We want our children to have the same options as other children. We cannot afford to buy goods for them,» he added.
Keith Balkissoon, vice president of the Barrackpore Taxi Drivers Association, said they were fed up with frequent floods and no water in the pipes.
«There is a major bridge in Number 2 which is a bailey bridge that blocks all the water from St Mary’s and Moruga. When rain falls it is only flood. We are calling on Minister Rohan Sinanan! It’s about time you do something. We have no water in the taps. We fed up,» Balkissoon said.
The residents have set up signs at Number Two Junction to highlight their frustration.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian