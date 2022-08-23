More protests in Barrackpore today

Entornointeligente.com /

Scrap iron work­ers have joined with taxi dri­vers of Bar­rack­pore to­day, block­ing the roads with heaps of grav­el, burn­ing tyres and oth­er de­bris.

Sev­er­al parts of Rochard Road, Num­ber Two, Bar­rack­pore Trace and Rochard Dou­glas Road are now blocked, and po­lice are do­ing their bests to quell protests. Three men who were at a site jumped in­to a riv­er to elude cap­ture.

Speak­ing at a block­ade site, Ramesh Ram­sa­roop, a scrap iron work­er, said he was so frus­trat­ed that he was will­ing to sell his scrap iron van and buy an AR 15 gun.

«We can­not even af­ford to buy but­ter for my chil­dren. A month now, no work. I don’t know where to get mon­ey,» he cried.

Say­ing they will not stop their protests, Ram­sa­roop said the com­mu­ni­ty of Bar­rack­pore was for­got­ten.

«The roads are in a ter­ri­ble con­di­tion. What wrong with all you? We help­ing this coun­try make it and every day we try to make a hon­est dol­lar. Not be­cause cer­tain peo­ple thief ca­ble, we must study… I will sell my old van and buy an AR 15.»

He added: «What you do­ing? They mak­ing us crim­i­nals. I fed up of so many things I want. I want them to re­open the scrap iron,» he added.

An­tho­ny Steel­ing, an­oth­er scrap iron deal­er, said they could no longer face an un­cer­tain fu­ture.

«We want our chil­dren to have the same op­tions as oth­er chil­dren. We can­not af­ford to buy goods for them,» he added.

Kei­th Balkissoon, vice pres­i­dent of the Bar­rack­pore Taxi Dri­vers As­so­ci­a­tion, said they were fed up with fre­quent floods and no wa­ter in the pipes.

«There is a ma­jor bridge in Num­ber 2 which is a bai­ley bridge that blocks all the wa­ter from St Mary’s and Moru­ga. When rain falls it is on­ly flood. We are call­ing on Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan! It’s about time you do some­thing. We have no wa­ter in the taps. We fed up,» Balkissoon said.

The res­i­dents have set up signs at Num­ber Two Junc­tion to high­light their frus­tra­tion.

