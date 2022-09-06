6 septiembre, 2022
More Protests Against Bad Roads In St. Thomas

For a second consecutive day, some residents of St. Thomas have blocked certain roads in protest against poor road conditions, leaving commuters, especially students, stranded.

It’s understood that the roads, including sections of Lyssons, have been blocked since 5 o’clock this morning.

Firefighters and police personnel are on location to clear the blockage. 

On Monday, one resident told Radio Jamaica news that the action was necessary, even though it would have affected the resumption of the new academic year.

 

                          

 

 

 

